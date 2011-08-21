Aug 21 Norwegian championship results and
standings on Sunday.
FK Haugesund 2 Rosenborg Trondheim 2
Sogndal 2 IK Start 0
Stabaek 1 Brann Bergen 1
Stromsgodset IF 2 Aalesund 2
Tromso 3 Fredrikstad 1
Played on Saturday
Sarpsborg 08 0 Valerenga Oslo 2
Played on Friday
Odd Grenland 4 Viking Stavanger 2
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Molde 19 12 2 5 38 29 38
-------------------------
2 Tromso 19 10 5 4 36 22 35
3 Brann Bergen 20 10 4 6 35 32 34
-------------------------
4 Stabaek 19 10 3 6 36 33 33
-------------------------
5 Lillestrom 19 9 4 6 42 31 31
6 Stromsgodset IF 19 9 4 6 30 26 31
7 FK Haugesund 20 9 3 8 38 32 30
8 Rosenborg Trondheim 18 7 6 5 33 23 27
9 Valerenga Oslo 19 7 5 7 23 22 26
10 Aalesund 18 7 3 8 21 26 24
11 Odd Grenland 19 6 5 8 27 30 23
12 Fredrikstad 19 7 2 10 22 26 23
13 Viking Stavanger 20 6 5 9 21 29 23
-------------------------
14 Sogndal 19 5 5 9 14 22 20
-------------------------
15 Sarpsborg 08 19 4 4 11 24 40 16
16 IK Start 20 4 2 14 26 43 14
1: Champions League preliminary round
2-3: Europa League
4: Europa League depending on domestic cup
14: Relegation play-off
15-16: Relegation
Playing on Monday (GMT)
Molde v Lillestrom (1700)