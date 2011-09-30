Sept 30 Result and standings from the Norwegian
championship on Friday
Lillestrom 2 Rosenborg Trondheim 5
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Molde 24 15 4 5 45 32 49
-------------------------
2 Rosenborg Trondheim 24 12 6 6 57 28 42
3 Tromso 24 12 6 6 44 29 42
-------------------------
4 Brann Bergen 24 11 6 7 39 36 39
-------------------------
5 Valerenga Oslo 24 11 5 8 30 26 38
6 Stromsgodset IF 24 10 7 7 35 32 37
7 FK Haugesund 24 11 3 10 43 36 36
8 Odd Grenland 24 10 5 9 36 40 35
9 Stabaek 23 10 3 10 39 42 33
10 Lillestrom 25 9 4 12 44 46 31
11 Viking Stavanger 24 8 7 9 26 31 31
12 Aalesund 23 9 4 10 25 30 31
13 Fredrikstad 23 8 3 12 28 31 27
-------------------------
14 Sogndal 24 7 6 11 19 26 27
-------------------------
15 IK Start 24 6 2 16 32 49 20
16 Sarpsborg 08 24 4 5 15 26 54 17
1: Champions League preliminary round
2-3: Europa League
4: Europa League depending on domestic cup
14: Relegation play-off
15-16: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Saturday, October 1
Viking Stavanger v FK Haugesund (1600)
Sunday, October 2
Fredrikstad v Sogndal (1600)
Odd Grenland v Stromsgodset IF (1600)
Brann Bergen v Valerenga Oslo (1600)
Stabaek v Sarpsborg 08 (1600)
Tromso v Molde (1800)
Monday, October 3
Aalesund v IK Start (1700)