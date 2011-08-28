Aug 28 Norwegian championship results and
standings on Sunday.
Aalesund 1 Molde 3
Fredrikstad 1 Stromsgodset IF 1
IK Start 1 Sarpsborg 08 0
Lillestrom 0 Sogndal 3
Viking Stavanger 1 Stabaek 0
Played on Saturday
Valerenga Oslo 3 FK Haugesund 2
Played on Friday
Brann Bergen 1 Tromso 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Molde 21 14 2 5 42 30 44
-------------------------
2 Tromso 20 10 6 4 37 23 36
3 Brann Bergen 21 10 5 6 36 33 35
-------------------------
4 Stabaek 20 10 3 7 36 34 33
-------------------------
5 Stromsgodset IF 20 9 5 6 31 27 32
6 Lillestrom 21 9 4 8 42 35 31
7 FK Haugesund 21 9 3 9 40 35 30
8 Valerenga Oslo 20 8 5 7 26 24 29
9 Rosenborg Trondheim 18 7 6 5 33 23 27
10 Viking Stavanger 21 7 5 9 22 29 26
11 Fredrikstad 20 7 3 10 23 27 24
12 Aalesund 19 7 3 9 22 29 24
13 Odd Grenland 19 6 5 8 27 30 23
-------------------------
14 Sogndal 20 6 5 9 17 22 23
-------------------------
15 IK Start 21 5 2 14 27 43 17
16 Sarpsborg 08 20 4 4 12 24 41 16
1: Champions League preliminary round
2-3: Europa League
4: Europa League depending on domestic cup
14: Relegation play-off
15-16: Relegation
Playing on Monday (GMT)
Rosenborg Trondheim v Odd Grenland (1700)