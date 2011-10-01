Oct 1 Result and standings from the Norwegian championship on Saturday

Viking Stavanger 1 FK Haugesund 1 Friday, September 30

Lillestrom 2 Rosenborg Trondheim 5

Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Molde 24 15 4 5 45 32 49 ------------------------- 2 Rosenborg Trondheim 24 12 6 6 57 28 42 3 Tromso 24 12 6 6 44 29 42 ------------------------- 4 Brann Bergen 24 11 6 7 39 36 39 ------------------------- 5 Valerenga Oslo 24 11 5 8 30 26 38 6 FK Haugesund 25 11 4 10 44 37 37 7 Stromsgodset IF 24 10 7 7 35 32 37 8 Odd Grenland 24 10 5 9 36 40 35 9 Stabaek 23 10 3 10 39 42 33 10 Viking Stavanger 25 8 8 9 27 32 32 11 Lillestrom 25 9 4 12 44 46 31 12 Aalesund 23 9 4 10 25 30 31 13 Fredrikstad 23 8 3 12 28 31 27 ------------------------- 14 Sogndal 24 7 6 11 19 26 27 ------------------------- 15 IK Start 24 6 2 16 32 49 20 16 Sarpsborg 08 24 4 5 15 26 54 17 1: Champions League preliminary round 2-3: Europa League 4: Europa League depending on domestic cup 14: Relegation play-off 15-16: Relegation Next Fixtures (GMT): Sunday, October 2 Fredrikstad v Sogndal (1600) Odd Grenland v Stromsgodset IF (1600) Brann Bergen v Valerenga Oslo (1600) Stabaek v Sarpsborg 08 (1600) Tromso v Molde (1800) Monday, October 3 Aalesund v IK Start (1700)