Oct 2 Norwegian championship results and
standings on Sunday.
Fredrikstad 2 Sogndal 2
Odd Grenland 1 Stromsgodset IF 0
Brann Bergen 1 Valerenga Oslo 4
Stabaek 2 Sarpsborg 08 0
Tromso 0 Molde 2
Played on Saturday
Viking Stavanger 1 FK Haugesund 1
Played on Friday
Lillestrom 2 Rosenborg Trondheim 5
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Molde 25 16 4 5 47 32 52
-------------------------
2 Rosenborg Trondheim 24 12 6 6 57 28 42
3 Tromso 25 12 6 7 44 31 42
-------------------------
4 Valerenga Oslo 25 12 5 8 34 27 41
-------------------------
5 Brann Bergen 25 11 6 8 40 40 39
6 Odd Grenland 25 11 5 9 37 40 38
7 FK Haugesund 25 11 4 10 44 37 37
8 Stromsgodset IF 25 10 7 8 35 33 37
9 Stabaek 24 11 3 10 41 42 36
10 Viking Stavanger 25 8 8 9 27 32 32
11 Lillestrom 25 9 4 12 44 46 31
12 Aalesund 23 9 4 10 25 30 31
13 Fredrikstad 24 8 4 12 30 33 28
-------------------------
14 Sogndal 25 7 7 11 21 28 28
-------------------------
15 IK Start 24 6 2 16 32 49 20
16 Sarpsborg 08 25 4 5 16 26 56 17
1: Champions League preliminary round
2-3: Europa League
4: Europa League depending on domestic cup
14: Relegation play-off
15-16: Relegation
Playing on Monday (GMT)
Aalesund v IK Start (1700)