Oct 3 Norwegian championship results and standings on Monday. Aalesund 0 IK Start 0

Played on Sunday Fredrikstad 2 Sogndal 2 Odd Grenland 1 Stromsgodset IF 0 Brann Bergen 1 Valerenga Oslo 4 Stabaek 2 Sarpsborg 08 0 Tromso 0 Molde 2

Played on Saturday Viking Stavanger 1 FK Haugesund 1

Played on Friday Lillestrom 2 Rosenborg Trondheim 5

Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Molde 25 16 4 5 47 32 52 ------------------------- 2 Rosenborg Trondheim 24 12 6 6 57 28 42 3 Tromso 25 12 6 7 44 31 42 ------------------------- 4 Valerenga Oslo 25 12 5 8 34 27 41 ------------------------- 5 Brann Bergen 25 11 6 8 40 40 39 6 Odd Grenland 25 11 5 9 37 40 38 7 FK Haugesund 25 11 4 10 44 37 37 8 Stromsgodset IF 25 10 7 8 35 33 37 9 Stabaek 24 11 3 10 41 42 36 10 Viking Stavanger 25 8 8 9 27 32 32 11 Aalesund 24 9 5 10 25 30 32 12 Lillestrom 25 9 4 12 44 46 31 13 Fredrikstad 24 8 4 12 30 33 28 ------------------------- 14 Sogndal 25 7 7 11 21 28 28 ------------------------- 15 IK Start 25 6 3 16 32 49 21 16 Sarpsborg 08 25 4 5 16 26 56 17 1: Champions League preliminary round 2-3: Europa League 4: Europa League depending on domestic cup 14: Relegation play-off 15-16: Relegation (Compiled by Infostrada Sports; Editing by Sonia Oxley; To query or comment on this story email: sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com)