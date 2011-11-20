Nov 20 Norwegian championship results and standings on Sunday. Fredrikstad 3 Aalesund 1 Molde 3 Sarpsborg 08 1 Odd Grenland 1 Sogndal 0 Brann Bergen 2 Lillestrom 0 Stabaek 1 FK Haugesund 2 Stromsgodset IF 2 Valerenga Oslo 1 Tromso 3 Rosenborg Trondheim 1 Viking Stavanger 1 IK Start 1

Standings P W D L F A Pts C1 Molde 29 17 7 5 53 36 58 ------------------------- 2 Tromso 29 14 8 7 50 33 50 3 Brann Bergen 29 14 6 9 50 46 48 ------------------------- 4 Odd Grenland 29 14 6 9 42 41 48 ------------------------- 5 Rosenborg Trondheim 29 13 7 9 66 42 46 6 Stromsgodset IF 29 12 9 8 43 38 45 7 FK Haugesund 29 13 5 11 50 42 44 8 Valerenga Oslo 29 13 5 11 40 33 44 9 Aalesund 29 11 7 11 33 37 40 10 Stabaek 29 11 6 12 44 48 39 11 Viking Stavanger 29 9 10 10 31 37 37 12 Fredrikstad 29 10 5 14 38 41 35 13 Lillestrom 29 9 6 14 46 52 33 ------------------------- 14 Sogndal 29 7 10 12 22 30 31 ------------------------- R15 IK Start 29 7 5 17 38 55 26 R16 Sarpsborg 08 29 4 6 19 28 63 18 ------------------------- C - Champion R - Relegated 1: Champions League preliminary round 2-3: Europa League 4: Europa League depending on domestic cup 14: Relegation play-off 15-16: Relegation (Compiled by Infostrada Sports; editing by Toby Davis)