Nov 20 Norwegian championship results and
standings on Sunday.
Fredrikstad 3 Aalesund 1
Molde 3 Sarpsborg 08 1
Odd Grenland 1 Sogndal 0
Brann Bergen 2 Lillestrom 0
Stabaek 1 FK Haugesund 2
Stromsgodset IF 2 Valerenga Oslo 1
Tromso 3 Rosenborg Trondheim 1
Viking Stavanger 1 IK Start 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
C1 Molde 29 17 7 5 53 36 58
-------------------------
2 Tromso 29 14 8 7 50 33 50
3 Brann Bergen 29 14 6 9 50 46 48
-------------------------
4 Odd Grenland 29 14 6 9 42 41 48
-------------------------
5 Rosenborg Trondheim 29 13 7 9 66 42 46
6 Stromsgodset IF 29 12 9 8 43 38 45
7 FK Haugesund 29 13 5 11 50 42 44
8 Valerenga Oslo 29 13 5 11 40 33 44
9 Aalesund 29 11 7 11 33 37 40
10 Stabaek 29 11 6 12 44 48 39
11 Viking Stavanger 29 9 10 10 31 37 37
12 Fredrikstad 29 10 5 14 38 41 35
13 Lillestrom 29 9 6 14 46 52 33
-------------------------
14 Sogndal 29 7 10 12 22 30 31
-------------------------
R15 IK Start 29 7 5 17 38 55 26
R16 Sarpsborg 08 29 4 6 19 28 63 18
-------------------------
C - Champion
R - Relegated
1: Champions League preliminary round
2-3: Europa League
4: Europa League depending on domestic cup
14: Relegation play-off
15-16: Relegation
