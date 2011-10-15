Oct 15 Result and standings from the Norwegian
championship on Saturday
Lillestrom 1 Stabaek 1
Played on Friday
Valerenga Oslo 3 Viking Stavanger 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Molde 25 16 4 5 47 32 52
-------------------------
2 Valerenga Oslo 26 13 5 8 37 27 44
3 Rosenborg Trondheim 24 12 6 6 57 28 42
-------------------------
4 Tromso 25 12 6 7 44 31 42
-------------------------
5 Brann Bergen 25 11 6 8 40 40 39
6 Odd Grenland 25 11 5 9 37 40 38
7 FK Haugesund 25 11 4 10 44 37 37
8 Stromsgodset IF 25 10 7 8 35 33 37
9 Stabaek 25 11 4 10 42 43 37
10 Lillestrom 26 9 5 12 45 47 32
11 Aalesund 24 9 5 10 25 30 32
12 Viking Stavanger 26 8 8 10 27 35 32
13 Fredrikstad 24 8 4 12 30 33 28
-------------------------
14 Sogndal 25 7 7 11 21 28 28
-------------------------
15 IK Start 25 6 3 16 32 49 21
16 Sarpsborg 08 25 4 5 16 26 56 17
1: Champions League preliminary round
2-3: Europa League
4: Europa League depending on domestic cup
14: Relegation play-off
15-16: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Sunday, October 16
FK Haugesund v Fredrikstad (1600)
Molde v Odd Grenland (1600)
Sarpsborg 08 v Tromso (1600)
Sogndal v Stromsgodset IF (1600)
Rosenborg Trondheim v Aalesund (1800)
Monday, October 17
IK Start v Brann Bergen (1700)