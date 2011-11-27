Nov 27 Results and standings from the Norwegian championship on Sunday Aalesund 3 Brann Bergen 1 FK Haugesund 5 Stromsgodset IF 1 IK Start 1 Tromso 6 Lillestrom 0 Fredrikstad 0 Rosenborg Trondheim 3 Viking Stavanger 2 Sarpsborg 08 3 Odd Grenland 2 Sogndal 2 Molde 1 Valerenga Oslo 2 Stabaek 0

Standings P W D L F A Pts C1 Molde 30 17 7 6 54 38 58 ------------------------- 2 Tromso 30 15 8 7 56 34 53 3 Rosenborg Trondheim 30 14 7 9 69 44 49 ------------------------- 4 Brann Bergen 30 14 6 10 51 49 48 ------------------------- 5 Odd Grenland 30 14 6 10 44 44 48 6 FK Haugesund 30 14 5 11 55 43 47 7 Valerenga Oslo 30 14 5 11 42 33 47 8 Stromsgodset IF 30 12 9 9 44 43 45 9 Aalesund 30 12 7 11 36 38 43 10 Stabaek 30 11 6 13 44 50 39 11 Viking Stavanger 30 9 10 11 33 40 37 12 Fredrikstad 30 10 6 14 38 41 36 13 Lillestrom 30 9 7 14 46 52 34 ------------------------- 14 Sogndal 30 8 10 12 24 31 34 ------------------------- R15 IK Start 30 7 5 18 39 61 26 R16 Sarpsborg 08 30 5 6 19 31 65 21 ------------------------- C - Champion R - Relegated 1: Champions League preliminary round 2-3: Europa League 4: Europa League depending on domestic cup 14: Relegation play-off 15-16: Relegation