Nov 27 Results and standings from the Norwegian
championship on Sunday
Aalesund 3 Brann Bergen 1
FK Haugesund 5 Stromsgodset IF 1
IK Start 1 Tromso 6
Lillestrom 0 Fredrikstad 0
Rosenborg Trondheim 3 Viking Stavanger 2
Sarpsborg 08 3 Odd Grenland 2
Sogndal 2 Molde 1
Valerenga Oslo 2 Stabaek 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
C1 Molde 30 17 7 6 54 38 58
-------------------------
2 Tromso 30 15 8 7 56 34 53
3 Rosenborg Trondheim 30 14 7 9 69 44 49
-------------------------
4 Brann Bergen 30 14 6 10 51 49 48
-------------------------
5 Odd Grenland 30 14 6 10 44 44 48
6 FK Haugesund 30 14 5 11 55 43 47
7 Valerenga Oslo 30 14 5 11 42 33 47
8 Stromsgodset IF 30 12 9 9 44 43 45
9 Aalesund 30 12 7 11 36 38 43
10 Stabaek 30 11 6 13 44 50 39
11 Viking Stavanger 30 9 10 11 33 40 37
12 Fredrikstad 30 10 6 14 38 41 36
13 Lillestrom 30 9 7 14 46 52 34
-------------------------
14 Sogndal 30 8 10 12 24 31 34
-------------------------
R15 IK Start 30 7 5 18 39 61 26
R16 Sarpsborg 08 30 5 6 19 31 65 21
-------------------------
C - Champion
R - Relegated
1: Champions League preliminary round
2-3: Europa League
4: Europa League depending on domestic cup
14: Relegation play-off
15-16: Relegation