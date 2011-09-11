Sept 11 Norwegian championship results and
standings on Sunday.
FK Haugesund 2 Lillestrom 0
Molde 2 Brann Bergen 2
Odd Grenland 2 Fredrikstad 1
Sogndal 0 Aalesund 0
Valerenga Oslo 2 IK Start 1
Played on Saturday
Stromsgodset IF 2 Viking Stavanger 2
Played on Friday
Stabaek 2 Tromso 4
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Molde 22 14 3 5 44 32 45
-------------------------
2 Tromso 21 11 6 4 41 25 39
3 Brann Bergen 22 10 6 6 38 35 36
-------------------------
4 FK Haugesund 22 10 3 9 42 35 33
-------------------------
5 Stromsgodset IF 21 9 6 6 33 29 33
6 Stabaek 21 10 3 8 38 38 33
7 Valerenga Oslo 21 9 5 7 28 25 32
8 Lillestrom 22 9 4 9 42 37 31
9 Rosenborg Trondheim 19 8 6 5 40 23 30
10 Viking Stavanger 22 7 6 9 24 31 27
11 Odd Grenland 21 7 5 9 29 38 26
12 Aalesund 20 7 4 9 22 29 25
13 Fredrikstad 21 7 3 11 24 29 24
-------------------------
14 Sogndal 21 6 6 9 17 22 24
-------------------------
15 IK Start 22 5 2 15 28 45 17
16 Sarpsborg 08 20 4 4 12 24 41 16
1: Champions League preliminary round
2-3: Europa League
4: Europa League depending on domestic cup
14: Relegation play-off
15-16: Relegation
Playing on Monday (GMT)
Sarpsborg 08 v Rosenborg Trondheim (1700)