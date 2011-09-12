Sept 12 Norwegian championship results and standings on Monday. Sarpsborg 08 0 Rosenborg Trondheim 6 Sunday, Sept. 11 FK Haugesund 2 Lillestrom 0 Molde 2 Brann Bergen 2 Odd Grenland 2 Fredrikstad 1 Sogndal 0 Aalesund 0 Valerenga Oslo 2 IK Start 1 Saturday, Sept. 10 Stromsgodset IF 2 Viking Stavanger 2 Friday, Sept. 9 Stabaek 2 Tromso 4 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Molde 22 14 3 5 44 32 45 ------------------------- 2 Tromso 21 11 6 4 41 25 39 3 Brann Bergen 22 10 6 6 38 35 36 ------------------------- 4 Rosenborg Trondheim 20 9 6 5 46 23 33 ------------------------- 5 FK Haugesund 22 10 3 9 42 35 33 6 Stromsgodset IF 21 9 6 6 33 29 33 7 Stabaek 21 10 3 8 38 38 33 8 Valerenga Oslo 21 9 5 7 28 25 32 9 Lillestrom 22 9 4 9 42 37 31 10 Viking Stavanger 22 7 6 9 24 31 27 11 Odd Grenland 21 7 5 9 29 38 26 12 Aalesund 20 7 4 9 22 29 25 13 Fredrikstad 21 7 3 11 24 29 24 ------------------------- 14 Sogndal 21 6 6 9 17 22 24 ------------------------- 15 IK Start 22 5 2 15 28 45 17 16 Sarpsborg 08 21 4 4 13 24 47 16 1: Champions League preliminary round 2-3: Europa League 4: Europa League depending on domestic cup 14: Relegation play-off 15-16: Relegation

(Compiled by Infostrada Sports; Editing by John Mehaffey)