BELGRADE Dec 26 Serbian champions Partizan
Belgrade sacked managing director Mladen Krstajic on Monday
after the club's early exit from European competition in August
triggered a conflict with the club's president Dragan Djuric.
Coach Aleksandar Stanojevic said he would step down as soon
as he returned from vacation to stand by Krstajic, whose feud
with Djuric boiled over last weekend when the pair blamed each
other for their failed campaign in Europe.
"Krstajic has been relieved of his duties because of serious
violations of his duties and unprofessional conduct," board
vice-president Mile Jovicic told reporters.
"He was given a chance to apologise for his outrageous
remarks and he gave us no choice after refusing to adhere."
Former international defender Krstajic, who was appointed
after he captained Partizan to their 23rd league title last
season, fell out with Djuric after elimination in the Europa
League qualifiers by Irish part-timers Shamrock Rovers.
They pair failed to reconcile even after Partizan won 13
league games in row to go top of the Serbian league 10 points
clear of bitter city rivals Red Star at the winter break.
Djuric kept criticising coach Stanojevic and Krstajic,
prompting the latter to reply with a volley of his own last
weekend, when he accused Djuric of not making the best use of
revenue gained from selling the club's most talented players.
"I have no regrets because I am proud of everything I have
done for Partizan," Krstajic said. "I didn't want to apologise
because I've got a character and my conscience is clear."
Coach Stanojevic, who enjoyed Krstajic's support while he
also came to loggerheads with Djuric, said he would officially
resign upon his return to Belgrade.
"I am Partizan's former coach as of today and I will hold an
official press conference to announce my decision when I return
to Belgrade," he told the B92 website (www.b92.net).
"I wonder whether it has crossed Djuric's mind that his
departure would be in the club's best interest because 90
percent of the fans have made it clear they are on our side.
"I would probably be better off financially if I waited for
him to sack me because the club would have to compensate me but
I have made up my mind," he said.
The Serbian league continues on March 3 when Partizan, who
are chasing a record fifth successive league title, visit first
division newcomers Novi Pazar.
(Editing by Greg Stutchbury; To comment on this story email
sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com)
Please double click on the newslink:
for more soccer stories