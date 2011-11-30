WARSAW Nov 30 The Polish football
association (PZPN) dismissed its secretary general Zdzislaw
Krecina on Wednesday during a spiralling corruption scandal less
than a year before the country co-hosts Euro 2012 with Ukraine.
Last week, Poland's new Sports Minister Joanna Mucha
notified prosecutors of a possible bribery case involving
Krecina and PZPN head Grzegorz Lato related to the association's
new headquarters after recordings showed the two men discussing
a deal.
"Zdzislaw Krecina was dismissed from the post of PZPN
secretary general," the association said in a statement after an
extraordinary meeting.
This week Mucha said she believed both men should resign,
but Lato, who denies any wrongdoing, has shown no desire to
quit.
PZPN has been previously involved in a series of corruption
scandals which led to suspensions for its authorities and
temporary commissioners appointed by the courts.
(Reporting by Gabriela Baczynska; Editing by John Mehaffey)