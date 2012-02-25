Feb 25 Lech Poznan have sacked Spanish coach Jose Maria Bakero after a poor run of results ending in a 3-0 Polish championship defeat at Ruch Chorzow on Friday, the club said in a statement.

The 49-year-old, a member of Barcelona's 'Dream Team' who won the Spanish title four times in succession in the early 1990s under Dutch coach Johan Cruyff, joined Lech in November 2010 and led them to the Polish Cup final last season.

Former midfielder Bakero, who also helped the Catalans win their first European Cup in 1992, was assistant coach to Louis van Gaal and Llorenc Serra Ferrer at Barcelona before taking over at Mexican side Puebla in 1999.

Bakero also went on to coach Real Sociedad and Polonia Warsaw.

"That was the worst match of my time in charge," Bakero said after losing in Chorzow.

Six-times champions Lech are fifth in the table with 28 points from 19 matches, 10 behind leaders Slask Wroclaw who have a game in hand.

Local media reported that Michal Probierz, released by Greek side Aris Salonika last month, and former Lech coach Czeslaw Michniewicz are the favourites to replace Bakero. (Reporting by Angel Krasimirov in Sofia, editing by Tony Jimenez)