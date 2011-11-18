WARSAW Nov 18 Legia Warsaw have been fined 10,000 euros ($13,500) by UEFA after fans displayed a banner saying 'Jihad Legia' during a Europa League match at home to Israeli side Hapoel Tel Aviv on Sept. 29, the Polish state news agency reported on Friday.

UEFA was not immediately available to comment.

Poland has already been criticised by UEFA officials over hooliganism, which European soccer's governing body says is destroying the image of the country that is due to co-host the 2012 European Championship with Ukraine.

In May this year hooligans clashed with police, damaged the stadium and attacked press photographers after Legia beat Lech Poznan 5-4 on penalties to win the Polish Cup final in the northwestern city of Bydgoszcz.

Legia have already qualified for the last 32 of the Europea League with two games to spare. They are second in Group C with nine points, a point behind PSV Eindhoven who they host on Nov. 30 before their final game at bottom side Hapoel on Dec. 15.

