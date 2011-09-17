Sept 17 Polish championship results and
standings on Saturday.
Korona Kielce 1 Lechia Gdansk 0
LKS Lodz 1 Gornik Zabrze 1
Podbeskidzie Bielsko-Biala 0 Ruch Chorzow 1
Played on Friday
Lech Poznan 4 Jagiellonia Bialystok 1
Widzew Lodz 0 Zaglebie Lubin 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Korona Kielce 7 4 3 0 11 7 15
-------------------------
2 Lech Poznan 7 4 1 2 17 5 13
3 Ruch Chorzow 7 4 1 2 8 8 13
-------------------------
4 Widzew Lodz 7 2 5 0 5 3 11
-------------------------
5 Jagiellonia Bialystok 7 3 2 2 11 12 11
6 Slask Wroclaw 6 3 1 2 10 6 10
7 Polonia Warsaw 6 3 1 2 8 6 10
8 Legia Warsaw 5 3 0 2 11 7 9
9 Wisla Krakow 6 2 3 1 4 3 9
10 Gornik Zabrze 7 2 3 2 8 9 9
11 Lechia Gdansk 7 2 2 3 5 6 8
12 Podbeskidzie Bielsko-Biala 7 1 3 3 6 13 6
13 LKS Lodz 7 1 2 4 3 15 5
14 GKS Belchatow 6 1 1 4 8 8 4
-------------------------
15 Zaglebie Lubin 6 0 4 2 3 5 4
16 Cracovia Krakow 6 0 2 4 5 10 2
1: Champions League preliminary round
2-3: Europa League
4: Europa League depending on domestic cup
15-16: Relegation
Playing on Sunday (GMT)
Cracovia Krakow v Slask Wroclaw (1230)
Polonia Warsaw v Legia Warsaw (1500)
Playing on Monday
Wisla Krakow v GKS Belchatow (1630)
(Compiled by Infostrada Sports; editing by Toby Davis)