Soccer-Dortmund beat Hertha on penalties in German Cup
BERLIN, Feb 8 Borussia Dortmund beat Hertha Berlin 3-2 on penalties to reach the German Cup quarter-finals on Wednesday after the match finished 1-1 after extra time.
Sept 19 Polish championship result and standings on Monday. Wisla Krakow 2 GKS Belchatow 0
Played on Sunday Cracovia Krakow 0 Slask Wroclaw 1 Polonia Warsaw 2 Legia Warsaw 1
Played on Saturday Korona Kielce 1 Lechia Gdansk 0 LKS Lodz 1 Gornik Zabrze 1 Podbeskidzie Bielsko-Biala 0 Ruch Chorzow 1
Played on Friday Lech Poznan 4 Jagiellonia Bialystok 1 Widzew Lodz 0 Zaglebie Lubin 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Korona Kielce 7 4 3 0 11 7 15 ------------------------- 2 Lech Poznan 7 4 1 2 17 5 13 3 Slask Wroclaw 7 4 1 2 11 6 13 ------------------------- 4 Polonia Warsaw 7 4 1 2 10 7 13 ------------------------- 5 Ruch Chorzow 7 4 1 2 8 8 13 6 Wisla Krakow 7 3 3 1 6 3 12 7 Widzew Lodz 7 2 5 0 5 3 11 8 Jagiellonia Bialystok 7 3 2 2 11 12 11 9 Legia Warsaw 6 3 0 3 12 9 9 10 Gornik Zabrze 7 2 3 2 8 9 9 11 Lechia Gdansk 7 2 2 3 5 6 8 12 Podbeskidzie Bielsko-Biala 7 1 3 3 6 13 6 13 LKS Lodz 7 1 2 4 3 15 5 14 GKS Belchatow 7 1 1 5 8 10 4 ------------------------- 15 Zaglebie Lubin 6 0 4 2 3 5 4 16 Cracovia Krakow 7 0 2 5 5 11 2 1: Champions League preliminary round 2-3: Europa League 4: Europa League depending on domestic cup 15-16: Relegation (Compiled by Infostrada Sports; editing by Toby Davis)
Feb 8 (Gracenote) - Top scorers of the Ligue 1 on Wednesday 23 Edinson Cavani (Paris St Germain) 19 Alexandre Lacazette (Olympique Lyon) 14 Radamel Falcao (Monaco) Bafetimbi Gomis (Olympique Marseille) 11 Alassane Plea (Nice) 10 Ivan Santini (Caen) 9 Mario Balotelli (Nice) 8 Valere Germain (Monaco) Ryad Boudebouz (Montpellier HSC) Steve Mounie (Montpellier HSC) Lucas Moura
Feb 8 (Gracenote) - Results from the German Cup Last 16 matches on Wednesday Last 16 Wednesday, February 8 Borussia Dortmund - Hertha Berlin 1-1 (halftime: 0-1, 90 mins: 1-1, penalty shootout: 3-2) Borussia Dortmund win 3-2 on penalties. Hanover 96 (II) - Eintracht Frankfurt 1-2 (halftime: 0-0) Sportfreunde Lotte (III) - TSV 1860 Munich (II) 2-0 (halftime: 1-0) SV Sandhausen (