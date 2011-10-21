Oct 21 Results and standings from the
Polish
championship on Friday
Gornik Zabrze 1 Ruch Chorzow 2
Zaglebie Lubin 3 Korona Kielce 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Lech Poznan 10 6 1 3 22 8 19
-------------------------
2 Slask Wroclaw 10 6 1 3 18 10 19
3 Korona Kielce 11 5 4 2 14 11 19
-------------------------
4 Ruch Chorzow 11 6 1 4 15 14 19
-------------------------
5 Legia Warsaw 9 6 0 3 17 9 18
6 Wisla Krakow 10 5 3 2 12 8 18
7 Polonia Warsaw 10 4 3 3 11 12 15
8 Widzew Lodz 10 3 5 2 10 9 14
9 Jagiellonia Bialystok 10 4 2 4 17 20 14
10 Lechia Gdansk 10 3 3 4 6 7 12
11 Podbeskidzie Bielsko-Biala 10 3 3 4 9 15 12
12 LKS Lodz 10 3 2 5 7 18 11
13 Zaglebie Lubin 10 2 4 4 9 11 10
14 Gornik Zabrze 11 2 4 5 10 15 10
-------------------------
15 GKS Belchatow 10 2 2 6 11 12 8
16 Cracovia Krakow 10 1 2 7 6 15 5
1: Champions League preliminary round
2-3: Europa League
4: Europa League depending on domestic cup
15-16: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Saturday, October 22
Jagiellonia Bialystok v GKS Belchatow (1130)
Slask Wroclaw v Podbeskidzie Bielsko-Biala (1345)
Lechia Gdansk v Lech Poznan (1600)
Sunday, October 23
LKS Lodz v Wisla Krakow (1230)
Legia Warsaw v Widzew Lodz (1500)
Monday, October 24
Cracovia Krakow v Polonia Warsaw (1630)