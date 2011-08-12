REFILE-Reuters Sports Schedule at 0001 GMT on Wednesday, Feb 8
(Amends headline, no change to text) Reuters sports schedule at 0001 GMT on Wednesday:
Aug 12 Results and standings from the Polish championship on Friday Legia Warsaw 3 Gornik Zabrze 1 Ruch Chorzow 0 Slask Wroclaw 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Slask Wroclaw 3 2 1 0 6 1 7 ------------------------- 2 Legia Warsaw 2 2 0 0 6 2 6 3 Lech Poznan 2 1 1 0 6 1 4 ------------------------- 4 Jagiellonia Bialystok 2 1 1 0 4 3 4 5 Korona Kielce 2 1 1 0 4 3 4 ------------------------- 6 Polonia Warsaw 2 1 1 0 2 1 4 7 Ruch Chorzow 3 1 1 1 4 4 4 8 GKS Belchatow 2 1 0 1 7 2 3 9 Widzew Lodz 2 0 2 0 2 2 2 10 Wisla Krakow 2 0 2 0 2 2 2 11 Gornik Zabrze 3 0 2 1 3 5 2 12 Zaglebie Lubin 1 0 1 0 1 1 1 13 Podbeskidzie Bielsko-Biala 2 0 1 1 2 8 1 14 Lechia Gdansk 2 0 0 2 1 3 0 ------------------------- 15 Cracovia Krakow 2 0 0 2 2 5 0 16 LKS Lodz 2 0 0 2 0 9 0 1: Champions League preliminary round 2-3: Europa League 4-5: Europa League depending on domestic cup 15-16: Relegation Next Fixtures (GMT): Saturday, August 13 Jagiellonia Bialystok v Korona Kielce (1130) Polonia Warsaw v LKS Lodz (1345) Wisla Krakow v Zaglebie Lubin (1600) Sunday, August 14 Podbeskidzie Bielsko-Biala v Widzew Lodz (1230) Lechia Gdansk v Cracovia Krakow (1500) Monday, August 15 GKS Belchatow v Lech Poznan (1630)
(Amends headline, no change to text) Reuters sports schedule at 0001 GMT on Wednesday:
Feb 7 (Gracenote) - Summaries from the Ligue 1 matches on Tuesday Paris St Germain 2 Edinson Cavani 70, Lucas Moura 90+2 Lille 1 Nicolas De Preville 86 Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 42,885 - - - Caen 0 Girondins Bordeaux 4 Diego Rolan 11, Francois Kamano 22,63, Jaroslav Plasil 90 Halftime: 0-2;Attendance: 15,542 - - - Montpellier HSC 1 Vitorino H
BARCELONA, Feb 7 Luis Suarez scored and was sent off as holders Barcelona reached a fourth successive King's Cup final after drawing 1-1 with a resilient Atletico Madrid in an action-packed semi-final second leg on Tuesday.