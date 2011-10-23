Oct 23 Polish championship results and standings
on Sunday.
Legia Warsaw 2 Widzew Lodz 0
LKS Lodz 1 Wisla Krakow 2
Played on Saturday
Jagiellonia Bialystok 1 GKS Belchatow 0
Lechia Gdansk 0 Lech Poznan 0
Slask Wroclaw 1 Podbeskidzie Bielsko-Biala 0
Played on Friday
Gornik Zabrze 1 Ruch Chorzow 2
Zaglebie Lubin 3 Korona Kielce 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Slask Wroclaw 11 7 1 3 19 10 22
-------------------------
2 Legia Warsaw 10 7 0 3 19 9 21
3 Wisla Krakow 11 6 3 2 14 9 21
-------------------------
4 Lech Poznan 11 6 2 3 22 8 20
------------------------
5 Korona Kielce 11 5 4 2 14 11 19
6 Ruch Chorzow 11 6 1 4 15 14 19
7 Jagiellonia Bialystok 11 5 2 4 18 20 17
8 Polonia Warsaw 10 4 3 3 11 12 15
9 Widzew Lodz 11 3 5 3 10 11 14
10 Lechia Gdansk 11 3 4 4 6 7 13
11 Podbeskidzie Bielsko-Biala 11 3 3 5 9 16 12
12 LKS Lodz 11 3 2 6 8 20 11
13 Zaglebie Lubin 10 2 4 4 9 11 10
14 Gornik Zabrze 11 2 4 5 10 15 10
-------------------------
15 GKS Belchatow 11 2 2 7 11 13 8
16 Cracovia Krakow 10 1 2 7 6 15 5
1: Champions League preliminary round
2-3: Europa League
4: Europa League depending on domestic cup
15-16: Relegation
Playing on Monday
Cracovia Krakow v Polonia Warsaw (1630)