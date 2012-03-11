March 11 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from
the Polish championship on Sunday
Slask Wroclaw 1 Korona Kielce 2
Widzew Lodz 1 GKS Belchatow 0
Saturday, March 10
Gornik Zabrze 2 Lechia Gdansk 2
Podbeskidzie Bielsko-Biala 0 Legia Warsaw 1
Zaglebie Lubin 1 Ruch Chorzow 1
Friday, March 9
LKS Lodz 2 Cracovia Krakow 2
Wisla Krakow 0 Lech Poznan 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Legia Warsaw 21 13 3 5 36 12 42
-------------------------
2 Slask Wroclaw 21 12 3 6 35 22 39
3 Ruch Chorzow 21 11 4 6 32 20 37
-------------------------
4 Korona Kielce 21 10 7 4 25 20 37
-------------------------
5 Polonia Warsaw 20 10 4 6 23 19 34
6 Wisla Krakow 21 9 5 7 20 16 32
7 Widzew Lodz 21 8 8 5 19 16 32
8 Lech Poznan 20 8 5 7 29 16 29
9 Podbeskidzie Bielsko-Biala 21 8 5 8 17 22 29
10 Gornik Zabrze 20 6 7 7 23 24 25
11 GKS Belchatow 21 6 5 10 24 23 23
12 Jagiellonia Bialystok 20 6 5 9 20 30 23
13 Lechia Gdansk 21 4 8 9 11 20 20
14 Zaglebie Lubin 21 4 6 11 20 36 18
-------------------------
15 Cracovia Krakow 21 3 8 10 12 24 17
16 LKS Lodz 21 4 5 12 14 40 17
1: Champions League preliminary round
2-3: Europa League
4: Europa League depending on domestic cup
15-16: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Monday, March 12
Polonia Warsaw v Jagiellonia Bialystok (1730)