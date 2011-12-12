Dec 12 Results and standings from Polish soccer championship matches on Monday (tabulate under played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points): Lech Poznan 3 Zaglebie Lubin 2

Played on Sunday: Lechia Gdansk 0 Jagiellonia Bialystok 1 LKS Lodz 1 Slask Wroclaw 2

Played on Saturday: Legia Warsaw 0 Cracovia Krakow 0 Ruch Chorzow 4 Korona Kielce 1 Widzew Lodz 2 Gornik Zabrze 0

Played on Friday: Podbeskidzie Bielsko-Biala 1 GKS Belchatow 0 Wisla Krakow 0 Polonia Warsaw 1

Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Slask Wroclaw 17 12 1 4 31 13 37 ------------------------- 2 Legia Warsaw 17 10 3 4 29 10 33 3 Polonia Warsaw 17 9 4 4 19 15 31 ------------------------- 4 Ruch Chorzow 17 9 2 6 26 18 29 ------------------------- 5 Lech Poznan 17 8 4 5 29 12 28 6 Wisla Krakow 17 8 3 6 16 13 27 7 Widzew Lodz 17 6 7 4 14 12 25 8 Korona Kielce 17 6 7 4 18 19 25 9 Podbeskidzie Bielsko-Biala 17 6 5 6 15 19 23 10 Jagiellonia Bialystok 17 6 4 7 20 27 22 11 Gornik Zabrze 17 5 5 7 18 21 20 12 Lechia Gdansk 17 4 5 8 8 15 17 13 GKS Belchatow 17 4 4 9 20 20 16 14 LKS Lodz 17 4 3 10 12 34 15 ------------------------- 15 Cracovia Krakow 17 3 5 9 9 19 14 16 Zaglebie Lubin 17 3 4 10 15 32 13 1: Champions League preliminary round 2-3: Europa League 4: Europa League depending on domestic cup 15-16: Relegation

