Lech Poznan 3 Zaglebie Lubin 2
Played on Sunday:
Lechia Gdansk 0 Jagiellonia Bialystok 1
LKS Lodz 1 Slask Wroclaw 2
Played on Saturday:
Legia Warsaw 0 Cracovia Krakow 0
Ruch Chorzow 4 Korona Kielce 1
Widzew Lodz 2 Gornik Zabrze 0
Played on Friday:
Podbeskidzie Bielsko-Biala 1 GKS Belchatow 0
Wisla Krakow 0 Polonia Warsaw 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Slask Wroclaw 17 12 1 4 31 13 37
-------------------------
2 Legia Warsaw 17 10 3 4 29 10 33
3 Polonia Warsaw 17 9 4 4 19 15 31
-------------------------
4 Ruch Chorzow 17 9 2 6 26 18 29
-------------------------
5 Lech Poznan 17 8 4 5 29 12 28
6 Wisla Krakow 17 8 3 6 16 13 27
7 Widzew Lodz 17 6 7 4 14 12 25
8 Korona Kielce 17 6 7 4 18 19 25
9 Podbeskidzie Bielsko-Biala 17 6 5 6 15 19 23
10 Jagiellonia Bialystok 17 6 4 7 20 27 22
11 Gornik Zabrze 17 5 5 7 18 21 20
12 Lechia Gdansk 17 4 5 8 8 15 17
13 GKS Belchatow 17 4 4 9 20 20 16
14 LKS Lodz 17 4 3 10 12 34 15
-------------------------
15 Cracovia Krakow 17 3 5 9 9 19 14
16 Zaglebie Lubin 17 3 4 10 15 32 13
1: Champions League preliminary round
2-3: Europa League
4: Europa League depending on domestic cup
15-16: Relegation
