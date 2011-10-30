Oct 30 Results and standings from the Polish championship on Sunday Korona Kielce 0 LKS Lodz 2 Lech Poznan 0 Legia Warsaw 0

Saturday, October 29 GKS Belchatow 2 Zaglebie Lubin 1 Widzew Lodz 1 Cracovia Krakow 0 Wisla Krakow 0 Podbeskidzie Bielsko-Biala 1 Friday, October 28 Gornik Zabrze 2 Jagiellonia Bialystok 0 Slask Wroclaw 1 Lechia Gdansk 0

Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Slask Wroclaw 12 8 1 3 20 10 25 ------------------------- 2 Legia Warsaw 11 7 1 3 19 9 22 3 Lech Poznan 12 6 3 3 22 8 21 ------------------------- 4 Wisla Krakow 12 6 3 3 14 10 21 ------------------------- 5 Ruch Chorzow 11 6 1 4 15 14 19 6 Korona Kielce 12 5 4 3 14 13 19 7 Widzew Lodz 12 4 5 3 11 11 17 8 Jagiellonia Bialystok 12 5 2 5 18 22 17 9 Polonia Warsaw 11 4 4 3 11 12 16 10 Podbeskidzie Bielsko-Biala 12 4 3 5 10 16 15 11 LKS Lodz 12 4 2 6 10 20 14 12 Lechia Gdansk 12 3 4 5 6 8 13 13 Gornik Zabrze 12 3 4 5 12 15 13 14 GKS Belchatow 12 3 2 7 13 14 11 ------------------------- 15 Zaglebie Lubin 11 2 4 5 10 13 10 16 Cracovia Krakow 12 1 3 8 6 16 6 1: Champions League preliminary round 2-3: Europa League 4: Europa League depending on domestic cup 15-16: Relegation Next Fixtures (GMT): Monday, October 31 Ruch Chorzow v Polonia Warsaw (1730)