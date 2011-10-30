Oct 30 Results and standings from the
Polish
championship on Sunday
Korona Kielce 0 LKS Lodz 2
Lech Poznan 0 Legia Warsaw 0
Saturday, October 29
GKS Belchatow 2 Zaglebie Lubin 1
Widzew Lodz 1 Cracovia Krakow 0
Wisla Krakow 0 Podbeskidzie Bielsko-Biala 1
Friday, October 28
Gornik Zabrze 2 Jagiellonia Bialystok 0
Slask Wroclaw 1 Lechia Gdansk 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Slask Wroclaw 12 8 1 3 20 10 25
-------------------------
2 Legia Warsaw 11 7 1 3 19 9 22
3 Lech Poznan 12 6 3 3 22 8 21
-------------------------
4 Wisla Krakow 12 6 3 3 14 10 21
-------------------------
5 Ruch Chorzow 11 6 1 4 15 14 19
6 Korona Kielce 12 5 4 3 14 13 19
7 Widzew Lodz 12 4 5 3 11 11 17
8 Jagiellonia Bialystok 12 5 2 5 18 22 17
9 Polonia Warsaw 11 4 4 3 11 12 16
10 Podbeskidzie Bielsko-Biala 12 4 3 5 10 16 15
11 LKS Lodz 12 4 2 6 10 20 14
12 Lechia Gdansk 12 3 4 5 6 8 13
13 Gornik Zabrze 12 3 4 5 12 15 13
14 GKS Belchatow 12 3 2 7 13 14 11
-------------------------
15 Zaglebie Lubin 11 2 4 5 10 13 10
16 Cracovia Krakow 12 1 3 8 6 16 6
1: Champions League preliminary round
2-3: Europa League
4: Europa League depending on domestic cup
15-16: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Monday, October 31
Ruch Chorzow v Polonia Warsaw (1730)