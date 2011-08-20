Aug 20 Results and standings from the Polish
championship on Saturday
Gornik Zabrze 1 GKS Belchatow 0
Korona Kielce 0 Wisla Krakow 0
Widzew Lodz 1 Polonia Warsaw 0
Friday, August 19
Lech Poznan 3 Ruch Chorzow 0
Zaglebie Lubin 0 Podbeskidzie Bielsko-Biala 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Lech Poznan 4 3 1 0 12 1 10
-------------------------
2 Slask Wroclaw 3 2 1 0 6 1 7
3 Polonia Warsaw 4 2 1 1 4 2 7
-------------------------
4 Legia Warsaw 2 2 0 0 6 2 6
-------------------------
5 Korona Kielce 4 1 3 0 5 4 6
6 Widzew Lodz 4 1 3 0 3 2 6
7 Wisla Krakow 4 1 3 0 3 2 6
8 Jagiellonia Bialystok 3 1 2 0 5 4 5
9 Gornik Zabrze 4 1 2 1 4 5 5
10 Ruch Chorzow 4 1 1 2 4 7 4
11 GKS Belchatow 4 1 0 3 7 6 3
12 Podbeskidzie Bielsko-Biala 4 0 3 1 2 8 3
13 Zaglebie Lubin 3 0 2 1 1 2 2
14 Lechia Gdansk 3 0 1 2 2 4 1
-------------------------
15 Cracovia Krakow 3 0 1 2 3 6 1
16 LKS Lodz 3 0 0 3 0 11 0
1: Champions League preliminary round
2-3: Europa League
4: Europa League depending on domestic cup
15-16: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Sunday, August 21
Jagiellonia Bialystok v Cracovia Krakow (1230)
Legia Warsaw v Slask Wroclaw (1500)
Monday, August 22
Lechia Gdansk v LKS Lodz (1630)