(Fixes tabulation) Nov 5 Polish championship results and standings on Saturday Korona Kielce 2 GKS Belchatow 2 Lechia Gdansk 0 Widzew Lodz 0 LKS Lodz 0 Ruch Chorzow 4 Played on Friday Podbeskidzie Bielsko-Biala 1 Gornik Zabrze 1 Polonia Warsaw 1 Lech Poznan 0

Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Slask Wroclaw 12 8 1 3 20 10 25 ------------------------- 2 Legia Warsaw 11 7 1 3 19 9 22 3 Ruch Chorzow 13 7 1 5 19 15 22 ------------------------- 4 Polonia Warsaw 13 6 4 3 13 12 22 ------------------------- 5 Lech Poznan 13 6 3 4 22 9 21 6 Wisla Krakow 12 6 3 3 14 10 21 7 Korona Kielce 13 5 5 3 16 15 20 8 Widzew Lodz 13 4 6 3 11 11 18 9 Jagiellonia Bialystok 12 5 2 5 18 22 17 10 Podbeskidzie Bielsko-Biala 13 4 4 5 11 17 16 11 Lechia Gdansk 13 3 5 5 6 8 14 12 Gornik Zabrze 13 3 5 5 13 16 14 13 LKS Lodz 13 4 2 7 10 24 14 14 GKS Belchatow 13 3 3 7 15 16 12 ------------------------- 15 Zaglebie Lubin 11 2 4 5 10 13 10 16 Cracovia Krakow 12 1 3 8 6 16 6 1: Champions League preliminary round 2-3: Europa League 4: Europa League depending on domestic cup 15-16: Relegation Next Fixtures (GMT): Playing on Sunday Zaglebie Lubin v Slask Wroclaw (1330) Cracovia Krakow v Wisla Krakow (1600) Playing on Monday Jagiellonia Bialystok v Legia Warsaw (1730) (Compiled by Infostrada Sports; Editing by Ken Ferris; To comment on this story email sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com)

