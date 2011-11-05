(Fixes tabulation)
Nov 5 Polish championship results and standings on
Saturday
Korona Kielce 2 GKS Belchatow 2
Lechia Gdansk 0 Widzew Lodz 0
LKS Lodz 0 Ruch Chorzow 4
Played on Friday
Podbeskidzie Bielsko-Biala 1 Gornik Zabrze 1
Polonia Warsaw 1 Lech Poznan 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Slask Wroclaw 12 8 1 3 20 10 25
-------------------------
2 Legia Warsaw 11 7 1 3 19 9 22
3 Ruch Chorzow 13 7 1 5 19 15 22
-------------------------
4 Polonia Warsaw 13 6 4 3 13 12 22
-------------------------
5 Lech Poznan 13 6 3 4 22 9 21
6 Wisla Krakow 12 6 3 3 14 10 21
7 Korona Kielce 13 5 5 3 16 15 20
8 Widzew Lodz 13 4 6 3 11 11 18
9 Jagiellonia Bialystok 12 5 2 5 18 22 17
10 Podbeskidzie Bielsko-Biala 13 4 4 5 11 17 16
11 Lechia Gdansk 13 3 5 5 6 8 14
12 Gornik Zabrze 13 3 5 5 13 16 14
13 LKS Lodz 13 4 2 7 10 24 14
14 GKS Belchatow 13 3 3 7 15 16 12
-------------------------
15 Zaglebie Lubin 11 2 4 5 10 13 10
16 Cracovia Krakow 12 1 3 8 6 16 6
1: Champions League preliminary round
2-3: Europa League
4: Europa League depending on domestic cup
15-16: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Playing on Sunday
Zaglebie Lubin v Slask Wroclaw (1330)
Cracovia Krakow v Wisla Krakow (1600)
Playing on Monday
Jagiellonia Bialystok v Legia Warsaw (1730)
