Sept 30 Results and standings from the Polish
championship on Friday
Lechia Gdansk 0 GKS Belchatow 0
LKS Lodz 2 Podbeskidzie Bielsko-Biala 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Slask Wroclaw 8 5 1 2 14 7 16
-------------------------
2 Korona Kielce 8 4 4 0 11 7 16
3 Wisla Krakow 8 4 3 1 9 5 15
-------------------------
4 Widzew Lodz 8 3 5 0 9 5 14
-------------------------
5 Polonia Warsaw 8 4 2 2 10 7 14
6 Lech Poznan 8 4 1 3 18 8 13
7 Ruch Chorzow 8 4 1 3 10 11 13
8 Legia Warsaw 7 4 0 3 14 9 12
9 Jagiellonia Bialystok 8 3 2 3 13 16 11
10 Gornik Zabrze 8 2 3 3 8 10 9
11 Lechia Gdansk 9 2 3 4 5 7 9
12 Podbeskidzie Bielsko-Biala 9 2 3 4 8 15 9
13 LKS Lodz 9 2 2 5 6 18 8
14 Zaglebie Lubin 7 1 4 2 5 6 7
-------------------------
15 GKS Belchatow 9 1 2 6 8 12 5
16 Cracovia Krakow 8 1 2 5 6 11 5
1: Champions League preliminary round
2-3: Europa League
4: Europa League depending on domestic cup
15-16: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Saturday, October 1
Ruch Chorzow v Widzew Lodz (1130)
Jagiellonia Bialystok v Zaglebie Lubin (1345)
Cracovia Krakow v Lech Poznan (1600)
Sunday, October 2
Slask Wroclaw v Polonia Warsaw (1230)
Legia Warsaw v Wisla Krakow (1500)
Monday, October 3
Korona Kielce v Gornik Zabrze (1630)