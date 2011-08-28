Aug 28 Polish championship results and
standings on Sunday.
Ruch Chorzow 1 Jagiellonia Bialystok 0
Slask Wroclaw 1 Widzew Lodz 2
Played on Saturday
Podbeskidzie Bielsko-Biala 2 Korona Kielce 3
Polonia Warsaw 2 GKS Belchatow 1
Wisla Krakow 0 Lechia Gdansk 1
Played on Friday
Gornik Zabrze 2 Lech Poznan 1
Zaglebie Lubin 1 Cracovia Krakow 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Lech Poznan 5 3 1 1 13 3 10
------------------------
2 Slask Wroclaw 5 3 1 1 9 4 10
3 Polonia Warsaw 5 3 1 1 6 3 10
-------------------------
4 Korona Kielce 5 2 3 0 8 6 9
-------------------------
5 Widzew Lodz 5 2 3 0 5 3 9
6 Jagiellonia Bialystok 5 2 2 1 7 6 8
7 Gornik Zabrze 5 2 2 1 6 6 8
8 Ruch Chorzow 5 2 1 2 5 7 7
9 Legia Warsaw 3 2 0 1 7 4 6
10 Wisla Krakow 5 1 3 1 3 3 6
11 Lechia Gdansk 5 1 2 2 3 4 5
12 GKS Belchatow 5 1 0 4 8 8 3
13 Zaglebie Lubin 4 0 3 1 2 3 3
14 Podbeskidzie Bielsko-Biala 5 0 3 2 4 11 3
-------------------------
15 Cracovia Krakow 5 0 2 3 5 9 2
16 LKS Lodz 4 0 1 3 0 11 1
1: Champions League preliminary round
2-3: Europa League
4: Europa League depending on domestic cup
15-16: Relegation
Playing on Monday (GMT)
LKS Lodz v Legia Warsaw (1630)