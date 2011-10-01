Soccer-Dortmund beat Hertha on penalties in German Cup
BERLIN, Feb 8 Borussia Dortmund beat Hertha Berlin 3-2 on penalties to reach the German Cup quarter-finals on Wednesday after the match finished 1-1 after extra time.
Oct 1 Polish championship results and standings matches on Saturday Cracovia Krakow 0 Lech Poznan 3 Jagiellonia Bialystok 3 Zaglebie Lubin 1 Ruch Chorzow 3 Widzew Lodz 1
Played on Friday Lechia Gdansk 0 GKS Belchatow 0 LKS Lodz 2 Podbeskidzie Bielsko-Biala 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Lech Poznan 9 5 1 3 21 8 16 ------------------------- 2 Slask Wroclaw 8 5 1 2 14 7 16 3 Korona Kielce 8 4 4 0 11 7 16 ------------------------- 4 Ruch Chorzow 9 5 1 3 13 12 16 ------------------------- 5 Wisla Krakow 8 4 3 1 9 5 15 6 Polonia Warsaw 8 4 2 2 10 7 14 7 Widzew Lodz 9 3 5 1 10 8 14 8 Jagiellonia Bialystok 9 4 2 3 16 17 14 9 Legia Warsaw 7 4 0 3 14 9 12 10 Gornik Zabrze 8 2 3 3 8 10 9 11 Lechia Gdansk 9 2 3 4 5 7 9 12 Podbeskidzie Bielsko-Biala 9 2 3 4 8 15 9 13 LKS Lodz 9 2 2 5 6 18 8 14 Zaglebie Lubin 8 1 4 3 6 9 7 ------------------------- 15 GKS Belchatow 9 1 2 6 8 12 5 16 Cracovia Krakow 9 1 2 6 6 14 5 1: Champions League preliminary round 2-3: Europa League 4: Europa League depending on domestic cup 15-16: Relegation Next Fixtures (GMT): Sunday, October 2 Slask Wroclaw v Polonia Warsaw (1230) Legia Warsaw v Wisla Krakow (1500) Monday, October 3 Korona Kielce v Gornik Zabrze (1630)
Feb 8 (Gracenote) - Top scorers of the Ligue 1 on Wednesday 23 Edinson Cavani (Paris St Germain) 19 Alexandre Lacazette (Olympique Lyon) 14 Radamel Falcao (Monaco) Bafetimbi Gomis (Olympique Marseille) 11 Alassane Plea (Nice) 10 Ivan Santini (Caen) 9 Mario Balotelli (Nice) 8 Valere Germain (Monaco) Ryad Boudebouz (Montpellier HSC) Steve Mounie (Montpellier HSC) Lucas Moura
Feb 8 (Gracenote) - Results from the German Cup Last 16 matches on Wednesday Last 16 Wednesday, February 8 Borussia Dortmund - Hertha Berlin 1-1 (halftime: 0-1, 90 mins: 1-1, penalty shootout: 3-2) Borussia Dortmund win 3-2 on penalties. Hanover 96 (II) - Eintracht Frankfurt 1-2 (halftime: 0-0) Sportfreunde Lotte (III) - TSV 1860 Munich (II) 2-0 (halftime: 1-0) SV Sandhausen (