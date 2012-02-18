Feb 18 Polish championship results and standings
on Saturday.
Cracovia Krakow 1 Lechia Gdansk 1
Slask Wroclaw 1 Ruch Chorzow 1
Widzew Lodz 0 Podbeskidzie Bielsko-Biala 1
Played on Friday
Lech Poznan 0 GKS Belchatow 1
LKS Lodz 0 Polonia Warsaw 2
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Slask Wroclaw 18 12 2 4 32 14 38
-------------------------
2 Polonia Warsaw 18 10 4 4 21 15 34
3 Legia Warsaw 17 10 3 4 29 10 33
-------------------------
4 Ruch Chorzow 18 9 3 6 27 19 30
-------------------------
5 Lech Poznan 18 8 4 6 29 13 28
6 Wisla Krakow 17 8 3 6 16 13 27
7 Podbeskidzie Bielsko-Biala 18 7 5 6 16 19 26
8 Widzew Lodz 18 6 7 5 14 13 25
9 Korona Kielce 17 6 7 4 18 19 25
10 Jagiellonia Bialystok 17 6 4 7 20 27 22
11 Gornik Zabrze 17 5 5 7 18 21 20
12 GKS Belchatow 18 5 4 9 21 20 19
13 Lechia Gdansk 18 4 6 8 9 16 18
14 Cracovia Krakow 18 3 6 9 10 20 15
-------------------------
15 LKS Lodz 18 4 3 11 12 36 15
16 Zaglebie Lubin 17 3 4 10 15 32 13
1: Champions League preliminary round
2-3: Europa League
4: Europa League depending on domestic cup
15-16: Relegation
Playing on Sunday
Zaglebie Lubin v Wisla Krakow (1330)
Gornik Zabrze v Legia Warsaw (1600)
Playing on Monday
Korona Kielce v Jagiellonia Bialystok (1730)