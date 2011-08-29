Aug 29 Result and standings from the Polish
championship on Monday
LKS Lodz 1 Legia Warsaw 3
Sunday, August 28
Ruch Chorzow 1 Jagiellonia Bialystok 0
Slask Wroclaw 1 Widzew Lodz 2
Saturday, August 27
Podbeskidzie Bielsko-Biala 2 Korona Kielce 3
Polonia Warsaw 2 GKS Belchatow 1
Wisla Krakow 0 Lechia Gdansk 1
Friday, August 26
Gornik Zabrze 2 Lech Poznan 1
Zaglebie Lubin 1 Cracovia Krakow 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Lech Poznan 5 3 1 1 13 3 10
-------------------------
2 Slask Wroclaw 5 3 1 1 9 4 10
3 Polonia Warsaw 5 3 1 1 6 3 10
-------------------------
4 Legia Warsaw 4 3 0 1 10 5 9
-------------------------
5 Korona Kielce 5 2 3 0 8 6 9
6 Widzew Lodz 5 2 3 0 5 3 9
7 Jagiellonia Bialystok 5 2 2 1 7 6 8
8 Gornik Zabrze 5 2 2 1 6 6 8
9 Ruch Chorzow 5 2 1 2 5 7 7
10 Wisla Krakow 5 1 3 1 3 3 6
11 Lechia Gdansk 5 1 2 2 3 4 5
12 GKS Belchatow 5 1 0 4 8 8 3
13 Zaglebie Lubin 4 0 3 1 2 3 3
14 Podbeskidzie Bielsko-Biala 5 0 3 2 4 11 3
-------------------------
15 Cracovia Krakow 5 0 2 3 5 9 2
16 LKS Lodz 5 0 1 4 1 14 1
1: Champions League preliminary round
2-3: Europa League
4: Europa League depending on domestic cup
15-16: Relegation