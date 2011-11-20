Nov 20 Results and standings from the
Polish
championship on Sunday
Widzew Lodz 0 Korona Kielce 0
Wisla Krakow 0 Gornik Zabrze 1
Played on Saturday
GKS Belchatow 3 LKS Lodz 0
Legia Warsaw 3 Lechia Gdansk 0
Ruch Chorzow 2 Cracovia Krakow 0
Friday, November 18
Jagiellonia Bialystok 0 Slask Wroclaw 2
Zaglebie Lubin 1 Polonia Warsaw 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Slask Wroclaw 14 10 1 3 27 11 31
-------------------------
2 Legia Warsaw 13 8 2 3 22 9 26
3 Ruch Chorzow 14 8 1 5 21 15 25
-------------------------
4 Polonia Warsaw 14 6 4 4 13 13 22
-------------------------
5 Lech Poznan 13 6 3 4 22 9 21
6 Wisla Krakow 14 6 3 5 14 12 21
7 Korona Kielce 14 5 6 3 16 15 21
8 Widzew Lodz 14 4 7 3 11 11 19
9 Jagiellonia Bialystok 14 5 3 6 18 24 18
10 Gornik Zabrze 14 4 5 5 14 16 17
11 Podbeskidzie Bielsko-Biala 13 4 4 5 11 17 16
12 GKS Belchatow 14 4 3 7 18 16 15
13 Lechia Gdansk 14 3 5 6 6 11 14
14 LKS Lodz 14 4 2 8 10 27 14
-------------------------
15 Zaglebie Lubin 13 3 4 6 12 18 13
16 Cracovia Krakow 14 2 3 9 7 18 9
1: Champions League preliminary round
2-3: Europa League
4: Europa League depending on domestic cup
15-16: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Monday, November 21
Podbeskidzie Bielsko-Biala v Lech Poznan (1730)