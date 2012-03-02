Soccer-Leicester's Vardy has no regrets over rejecting Arsenal
Feb 23 Leicester City striker Jamie Vardy said he has no regrets over rejecting a move to Arsenal during the close season despite the Premier League champions' recent struggles.
March 2 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Polish championship on Friday Cracovia Krakow 0 Zaglebie Lubin 2 Korona Kielce 2 Podbeskidzie Bielsko-Biala 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Slask Wroclaw 19 12 2 5 32 18 38 ------------------------- 2 Legia Warsaw 19 11 3 5 33 12 36 3 Polonia Warsaw 19 10 4 5 22 17 34 ------------------------- 4 Korona Kielce 20 9 7 4 23 19 34 ------------------------- 5 Ruch Chorzow 19 10 3 6 30 19 33 6 Podbeskidzie Bielsko-Biala 20 8 5 7 17 21 29 7 Lech Poznan 19 8 4 7 29 16 28 8 Wisla Krakow 19 8 4 7 18 16 28 9 Widzew Lodz 19 7 7 5 16 14 28 10 Gornik Zabrze 19 6 6 7 21 22 24 11 Jagiellonia Bialystok 19 6 5 8 20 29 23 12 GKS Belchatow 19 5 5 9 22 21 20 13 Lechia Gdansk 19 4 7 8 9 16 19 14 Zaglebie Lubin 20 4 5 11 19 35 17 ------------------------- 15 Cracovia Krakow 20 3 7 10 10 22 16 16 LKS Lodz 19 4 4 11 12 36 16 1: Champions League preliminary round 2-3: Europa League 4: Europa League depending on domestic cup 15-16: Relegation Next Fixtures (GMT): Saturday, March 3 GKS Belchatow v Polonia Warsaw (1230) Legia Warsaw v LKS Lodz (1445) Lechia Gdansk v Wisla Krakow (1700) Sunday, March 4 Widzew Lodz v Slask Wroclaw (1330) Jagiellonia Bialystok v Ruch Chorzow (1600) Monday, March 5 Lech Poznan v Gornik Zabrze (1730)
Feb 23 Eastern Sports Club coach Chan Yuen-ting was comforted by her opposite number Luiz Felipe Scolari after her Asian Champions League debut at Chinese powerhouse Guangzhou Evergrande ended in a nightmarish 7-0 defeat.
MELBOURNE, Feb 23 A-League team Western Sydney Wanderers have been fined A$20,000 ($15,000) for bringing the game into "disrepute" after fans displayed an offensive banner during their clash with Sydney FC on Saturday.