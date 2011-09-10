Sept 10 Polish championship results and
standings on Saturday.
GKS Belchatow 0 Widzew Lodz 0
Korona Kielce 2 Slask Wroclaw 1
Legia Warsaw 1 Podbeskidzie Bielsko-Biala 2
Played Friday
Lech Poznan 0 Wisla Krakow 1
Ruch Chorzow 2 Zaglebie Lubin 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Korona Kielce 6 3 3 0 10 7 12
-------------------------
2 Lech Poznan 6 3 1 2 13 4 10
3 Slask Wroclaw 6 3 1 2 10 6 10
-------------------------
4 Polonia Warsaw 5 3 1 1 6 3 10
-------------------------
5 Widzew Lodz 6 2 4 0 5 3 10
6 Ruch Chorzow 6 3 1 2 7 8 10
7 Legia Warsaw 5 3 0 2 11 7 9
8 Wisla Krakow 6 2 3 1 4 3 9
9 Jagiellonia Bialystok 5 2 2 1 7 6 8
10 Gornik Zabrze 5 2 2 1 6 6 8
11 Podbeskidzie Bielsko-Biala 6 1 3 2 6 12 6
12 Lechia Gdansk 5 1 2 2 3 4 5
13 GKS Belchatow 6 1 1 4 8 8 4
14 Zaglebie Lubin 5 0 3 2 3 5 3
-------------------------
15 Cracovia Krakow 5 0 2 3 5 9 2
16 LKS Lodz 5 0 1 4 1 14 1
1: Champions League preliminary round
2-3: Europa League
4: Europa League depending on domestic cup
15-16: Relegation
Playing on Sunday
Cracovia Krakow v LKS Lodz (1230)
Jagiellonia Bialystok v Polonia Warsaw (1500)
Playing on Monday
Lechia Gdansk v Gornik Zabrze (1630)
