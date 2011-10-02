Oct 2 Polish championship results and standings
on Sunday.
Legia Warsaw 2 Wisla Krakow 0
Slask Wroclaw 4 Polonia Warsaw 0
Played on Saturday
Cracovia Krakow 0 Lech Poznan 3
Jagiellonia Bialystok 3 Zaglebie Lubin 1
Ruch Chorzow 3 Widzew Lodz 1
Played on Friday
Lechia Gdansk 0 GKS Belchatow 0
LKS Lodz 2 Podbeskidzie Bielsko-Biala 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Slask Wroclaw 9 6 1 2 18 7 19
-------------------------
2 Lech Poznan 9 5 1 3 21 8 16
3 Korona Kielce 8 4 4 0 11 7 16
-------------------------
4 Ruch Chorzow 9 5 1 3 13 12 16
-------------------------
5 Legia Warsaw 8 5 0 3 16 9 15
6 Wisla Krakow 9 4 3 2 9 7 15
7 Widzew Lodz 9 3 5 1 10 8 14
8 Jagiellonia Bialystok 9 4 2 3 16 17 14
9 Polonia Warsaw 9 4 2 3 10 11 14
10 Gornik Zabrze 8 2 3 3 8 10 9
11 Lechia Gdansk 9 2 3 4 5 7 9
12 Podbeskidzie Bielsko-Biala 9 2 3 4 8 15 9
13 LKS Lodz 9 2 2 5 6 18 8
14 Zaglebie Lubin 8 1 4 3 6 9 7
-------------------------
15 GKS Belchatow 9 1 2 6 8 12 5
16 Cracovia Krakow 9 1 2 6 6 14 5
1: Champions League preliminary round
2-3: Europa League
4: Europa League depending on domestic cup
15-16: Relegation
Playing on Monday (GMT)
Korona Kielce v Gornik Zabrze (1630)
