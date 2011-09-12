Sept 12 Polish championship results and
standings on Monday.
Lechia Gdansk 2 Gornik Zabrze 1
Sunday, Sept. 11
Cracovia Krakow 0 LKS Lodz 1
Jagiellonia Bialystok 3 Polonia Warsaw 2
Saturday, Sept. 10
GKS Belchatow 0 Widzew Lodz 0
Korona Kielce 2 Slask Wroclaw 1
Legia Warsaw 1 Podbeskidzie Bielsko-Biala 2
Friday, Sept. 9
Lech Poznan 0 Wisla Krakow 1
Ruch Chorzow 2 Zaglebie Lubin 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Korona Kielce 6 3 3 0 10 7 12
-------------------------
2 Jagiellonia Bialystok 6 3 2 1 10 8 11
3 Lech Poznan 6 3 1 2 13 4 10
-------------------------
4 Slask Wroclaw 6 3 1 2 10 6 10
-------------------------
5 Polonia Warsaw 6 3 1 2 8 6 10
6 Widzew Lodz 6 2 4 0 5 3 10
7 Ruch Chorzow 6 3 1 2 7 8 10
8 Legia Warsaw 5 3 0 2 11 7 9
9 Wisla Krakow 6 2 3 1 4 3 9
10 Lechia Gdansk 6 2 2 2 5 5 8
11 Gornik Zabrze 6 2 2 2 7 8 8
12 Podbeskidzie Bielsko-Biala 6 1 3 2 6 12 6
13 GKS Belchatow 6 1 1 4 8 8 4
14 LKS Lodz 6 1 1 4 2 14 4
-------------------------
15 Zaglebie Lubin 5 0 3 2 3 5 3
16 Cracovia Krakow 6 0 2 4 5 10 2
1: Champions League preliminary round
2-3: Europa League
4: Europa League depending on domestic cup
15-16: Relegation
