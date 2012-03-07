By Adrian Krajewski
WARSAW, March 7 Former Poland striker
Wlodzimierz Smolarek, a key member of the team that finished
third in the 1982 World Cup finals in Spain, has died at the age
of 54 from unknown causes, the Polish FA (PZPN) said on
Wednesday.
Grzegorz Lato, who played alongside him in that side and is
now the president of the Polish FA, said in a statement: "It's
hard for me to imagine. Wlodek was my friend, a buddy from the
field. He was the team's good spirit."
Smolarek, whose son Ebi also became a Polish international,
is the first member of that squad to pass away, said its
outstanding player Zbigniew Boniek.
"At first glance he was taciturn, but he was cocky and
self-confident on the pitch," said Boniek, who also played with
him at Widzew Lodz and the national team before he joined
Juventus.
"We played so many games together in Widzew or with the
white eagle on a Polish shirt, it is such a shame," he added.
Smolarek was capped 60 times for Poland, and scored their
first goal in the 1982 finals in a 5-1 win over Peru as they
began their unlikely passage to the last four.
They finished top of the first round group ahead of eventual
world champions Italy and progressed to the semis after a win
over Belgium (3-0) and a 0-0 draw with the Soviet Union in the
second round.
They were beaten 2-0 by Italy in the semi-finals but beat
France 3-2 in the third-fourth place playoff.
In 1986 Smolarek joined Eintracht Frankfurt and two years
later moved to the Netherlands where he played for Feyenoord and
Utrecht. His son Ebi plays at ADO Den Haag in the Dutch League
after spells at Feyenoord, Borussia Dortmund and Bolton
Wanderers.
