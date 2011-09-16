Sept 16 Polish championship results and
standings on Friday.
Lech Poznan 4 Jagiellonia Bialystok 1
Widzew Lodz 0 Zaglebie Lubin 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Lech Poznan 7 4 1 2 17 5 13
-------------------------
2 Korona Kielce 6 3 3 0 10 7 12
3 Widzew Lodz 7 2 5 0 5 3 11
-------------------------
4 Jagiellonia Bialystok 7 3 2 2 11 12 11
-------------------------
5 Slask Wroclaw 6 3 1 2 10 6 10
6 Polonia Warsaw 6 3 1 2 8 6 10
7 Ruch Chorzow 6 3 1 2 7 8 10
8 Legia Warsaw 5 3 0 2 11 7 9
9 Wisla Krakow 6 2 3 1 4 3 9
10 Lechia Gdansk 6 2 2 2 5 5 8
11 Gornik Zabrze 6 2 2 2 7 8 8
12 Podbeskidzie Bielsko-Biala 6 1 3 2 6 12 6
13 GKS Belchatow 6 1 1 4 8 8 4
14 Zaglebie Lubin 6 0 4 2 3 5 4
-------------------------
15 LKS Lodz 6 1 1 4 2 14 4
16 Cracovia Krakow 6 0 2 4 5 10 2
1: Champions League preliminary round
2-3: Europa League
4: Europa League depending on domestic cup
15-16: Relegation
Playing on Saturday (GMT)
Podbeskidzie Bielsko-Biala v Ruch Chorzow (1130)
LKS Lodz v Gornik Zabrze (1345)
Korona Kielce v Lechia Gdansk (1600)
Playing on Sunday
Cracovia Krakow v Slask Wroclaw (1230)
Polonia Warsaw v Legia Warsaw (1500)
Playing on Monday
Wisla Krakow v GKS Belchatow (1630)
(Compiled by Infostrada Sports; editing by Toby Davis)