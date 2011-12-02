LISBON Dec 2 Benfica were knocked out of the Portuguese
Cup at the last 16 stage after suffering a surprise 2-1 defeat at Maritimo on
Friday.
Coach Jorge Jesus's decision to make several changes to his starting lineup
seemed to be paying off when Argentine forward Javier Saviola put Benfica in
front with a first-half penalty.
Midfielder Roberto Sousa then levelled for Maritimo, who are fourth in the
league, with a long-range drive in the 60th minute and Sami lobbed the winner
over keeper Eduardo 10 minutes later.
Benfica have the same points as Porto (27) after 11 matches but trail the
league leaders on goal difference.
Arch-rivals Porto also made an early exit from the Portuguese Cup, the
holders losing 3-0 at Academica in the previous round.
Sporting, the new favourites for the cup competition, play Belenenses on
Monday.
(Reporting by Daniel Alvarenga, editing by Tony Jimenez)