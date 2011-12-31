LISBON Dec 31 Former Portugal and Benfica
striker Eusebio was discharged from hospital on Saturday after
recovering from pneumonia.
Eusebio, Portugal's greatest player and rated as one of the
best of all time, had spent the last two weeks in hospital. He
turns 70 next month.
"I'm going to spend New Year's at home with the family, and
hopefully nothing else will happen to me," Eusebio said while
jokingly knocking on wood in the table in front of him.
Eusebio, who was born in Mozambique, helped Benfica reach
four European Cup finals, the last in 1968 when they lost in
extra time to Manchester United. Benfica won the trophy in 1961
and 1962.
He was the top-scorer at the 1966 World Cup where Portugal
lost to eventual champions England in the semi-finals.
"I had been travelling a bit too much recently. Went to
Mozambique, where it was hot, then came back to Lisbon where it
was cooler and then on to Brazil for an event about the next
World Cup, that is where I felt a bit sicker," he told
journalists before leaving the Luz hospital in Lisbon.
"It all went well, the drugs worked and the situation was
completely resolved, now he will need to rest at home for a
while," said Luz hospital clinical director Joao Sa.
Eusebio said he hoped to have the chance to keep following
the endeavours of his beloved Benfica and Portugal.
"I don't play anymore but if God wills I will be close to
Portugal's national team. We have the Euro 2012 in a few months
and got the players to go there and fight bravely," he said.
"I can't forget about my club and though I know it will be
tough I believe Benfica can be champions, I really hope that
happens".
