LISBON Feb 20 Former Portugal and Benfica striker Eusebio was back in hospital on Monday after a hypertension crisis but is expected to be discharged in the next two days, said Lisbon Luz hospital clinical directors.

This was the third time since December that 70-year-old Eusebio, who rose to fame during the 1966 World Cup when Portugal finished third, was hospitalised.

"Eusebio was admitted back into hospital today following a hypertension crisis. In order to monitor his situation we expect him to stay for one or two days," Luz hospital clinical directors wrote in a statement.

Nicknamed the 'black panther' for his speed and the fear he instilled in his opponents, Mozambique-born Eusebio helped Benfica reach four European Cup finals, the last in 1968 when they lost in extra time to Manchester United. Benfica won the showpiece in 1961 and 1962.

Eusebio spent Christmas in Luz hospital, where he suffered from a bilateral pneumonia for around two weeks and was admitted back in early January for a few days with acute neck pain.

A hospital spokesman said Eusebio was stable, enjoying the company of his family and had requested to watch his beloved Benfica on television when the league leaders play Guimaraes later on Monday. (Reporting By Daniel Alvarenga; Editing by Alison Wildey)