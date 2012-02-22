LISBON Feb 22 Portugal's greatest
footballer Eusebio headed straight to his favourite restaurant
after he was discharged from hospital on Wednesday following his
recovery from a hypertension crisis, a Lisbon Luz hospital
spokesman said.
"Eusebio left hospital at around lunchtime. His tension was
back to normal and he left the hospital discreetely, heading to
his favourite restaurant, 'Adega da Tia Matilde' (Aunty
Matilde's Cellar)," said hospital spokesman Joao Paulo Gama.
It was the third time since December that 70-year-old
Eusebio, who rose to fame during the 1966 World Cup when
Portugal finished third, has been hospitalised.
Nicknamed the 'Black Panther' for his speed and the fear he
instilled in his opponents, Mozambique-born Eusebio helped
Benfica reach four European Cup finals, the last in 1968 when
they lost in extra time to Manchester United. Benfica won the
showpiece in 1961 and 1962.
"Next week Eusebio will be back in hospital to make
cardiological exams and keep his tension under tabs," Gama
added.
"He was in a good mood and happy to be leaving. Last Monday
Eusebio watched Benfica's defeat in the league while in hospital
but he managed to overcome that heartbreak."
