LISBON, March 1 Christian Tello scored a hat-trick as Porto outclassed Sporting 3-0 at a fervent Dragao Stadium on Sunday to stay four points adrift of Benfica at the top of the Portuguese standings after the leaders' 6-0 rout of Estoril.

Following a slow start to the classico, the match turned on a truly impudent piece of skill when league top scorer Jackson Martinez turned provider in the 31st minute.

As a header from Maicon floated forward, the Colombian trapped it on his chest before launching an audacious back-heeled volleyed pass to put Tello through and the Spaniard took one touch before dispatching the ball past Rui Patrício.

Porto began the second period looking to finish off their opponents and only a last-ditch tackle from Cedric Soares prevented Martinez from making it 2-0.

The home side gained deserved breathing space in the 57th minute when Martinez left the Sporting defence flat-footed to find Tello who finished high into Patrício's net.

Tello completed a fantastic hat-trick with another right-foot finish after being set up by Hector Herrera's defence-splitting pass in the 82nd minute.

Benfica lead the table with 59 points, Porto are on 55 and Sporting are 12 points adrift of the leaders on 47, one ahead of Braga, who won 2-0 at Rio Ave.

Benfica's win featured a brace from Jonas and goals from captain Luisao, Eduardo Salvio, Pizzi and Lima as Estoril were completely dismantled at the Stadium of Light in front of nearly 47,000 fans. (simoncurtis.efb@gmail.com)