Sept 11 Paulo Bento was sacked as Portugal's coach on Thursday, following a poor World Cup and a dreadful start to the Euro 2016 qualifying campaign, the FPF said on Thursday.

A statement on the Portuguese football association's website said Bento's contract had been terminated.

Portugal failed to survive the group stage of the World Cup and were beaten in their opening Euro 2016 qualifying tie at home to Albania on Sunday.

