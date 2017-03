Sept 23 Former Greece manager Fernando Santos has been appointed as Portugal's new head coach, the FPF announced on Tuesday.

A statement on the Portuguese football association's website (www.fpf.pt) said Santos will be confirmed as his national side's new manager at a press conference later on Tuesday.

Santos, who led Greece to the last 16 of the World Cup in Brazil where they lost on penalties to Costa Rica, replaces Paulo Bento as manager after Portugal made a calamitous start to their Euro 2016 campaign and were beaten by Albania.

The 59-year-old former Porto and Benfica manager will take charge of Portugal's next Euro 2016 qualifier against Denmark on Oct. 14. (Reporting By Michael Hann; editing by Martyn Herman)