LISBON Aug 9 Benfica and Sporting have
refreshed underperforming squads for the start of the Premier
League season on Friday but a mainly unchanged Porto are still
the team to beat despite the exit of coach Andre Villas-Boas.
Porto won the treble before Villas-Boas joined Chelsea in
June, lifting the Europa League and the Portuguese Cup and going
undefeated in the domestic league, finishing 21 points ahead of
second-placed Benfica and 36 in front of Sporting in third.
Perennial sellers in the transfer market, Porto have so far
retained their key players including powerful Brazilian forward
Hulk and prolific Colombian striker Radamel Falcao.
New coach Vitor Pereira also made a flying start, guiding
the team to a 2-1 win over Vitoria Guimaraes in Sunday's
Portuguese Super Cup.
"The greatest fun about being a football coach is living
under pressure, the higher the difficulty level the more at ease
I feel. I enjoy it," he said.
Questions remain, though, about how the inexperienced
Pereira will handle the pressure of the Champions League and the
tougher competition at home especially if they cannot prevent
one of Europe's bigger clubs prising Falcao away.
Benfica coach Jorge Jesus has tried to fill some of the gaps
evident last term, particularly at the back.
"This is the most balanced group I've managed in my three
seasons here, the squad has a lot of variety," Jesus said.
ROBERTO SOLD
Keeper Roberto, whose blunders cost Benfica several points
last season, has been sold to Real Zaragoza and the team are
expecting much from Brazilian shot-stopper Artur, a new signing
from Braga, and Portugal international Eduardo.
Fabio Coentrao, the team's top performer last term, has left
for Real Madrid. But the arrival of Spain's Joan Capdevila will
bring experience and Argentine centre back Ezequiel Garay should
stiffen the back four.
Belgian midfielder Axel Witsel and Spanish forward Nolito
have made bright starts, shining as Benfica knocked out Turkey's
Trabzonspor in Champions League qualifying.
The biggest overhaul has been at Sporting where the new
board hired coach Domingos Paciencia on the strength of his
exploits with unfancied Braga.
Sporting, who have not won the league since 2002, have
signed more than 15 players and made room for them by releasing
several underperformers.
But pre-season form has been mixed and question marks hang
over a leaky defence and about whether the coach can succeed at
a bigger club.
Europa League runners-up Braga have caused the "big three"
problems in the last two seasons although they look as if they
could struggle without Domingos and several key players.
