LISBON Aug 18 Porto are considering a bid from Atletico Madrid for their Colombia striker Radamel Falcao and Portugal midfielder Ruben Micael, the Portuguese champions said on Thursday.

"We announce that we have received an offer from Atletico Madrid to sign Radamel Falcao and Ruben Micael, and this is being considered by the club," Porto said in a statement.

Falcao, 25, scored 38 goals last season to help Porto claim a treble of Premier League, Portuguese Cup and Europa League.

He also became the top scorer in a single UEFA club competition, hitting 17 goals in the Europa League campaign to break the record held by Germany's Juergen Klinsmann.

Falcao joined Porto in July 2009 from Argentina's River Plate for 5.5 million euros ($7.9 million) and has scored 73 goals in 84 games for the Portuguese club. Last month he extended his contract until 2015.

Atletico sold Argentina forward Sergio Aguero to Manchester City in July in a deal reported by British media to be worth about 45 million euros.

Playmaker Micael, 24, joined Porto in January 2010 from Madeira side Nacional. He is a regular in Paulo Bento's Portugal squad after scoring twice on his international debut in a friendly against Finland in March. ($1 = 0.692 Euros) (Reporting by Shrikesh Laxmidas; editing by Robert Woodward)