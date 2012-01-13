LISBON Jan 13 Portugal and Besiktas winger Ricardo Quaresma was the victim of an armed robbery earlier this week, media reported on Friday.

"We confirm that on Jan. 10, at around 0130 GMT, we received a complaint from Ricardo Quaresma saying he had been a victim of the theft of items worth 80,000 euros ($101,300)," Portuguese police told Reuters in an email.

The police gave no further details but Correio da Manha reported the player was stopped at gunpoint by three masked men as he was driving his luxury car in a Lisbon neighbourhood.

The daily newspaper said he was robbed of cash, expensive jewellery and a designer watch.

Quaresma, who has 32 international caps, won three consecutive Portuguese league titles with Porto between 2006-08.

He has also had spells with Barcelona, Chelsea and Inter Milan and won the Turkish Cup with Besiktas last year.

