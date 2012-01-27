Soccer-Injured Madrid defender Varane expected to miss Napoli trip
MADRID, Feb 24 Real Madrid defender Raphael Varane is expected to miss the Champions League last 16 return leg at Napoli on March 7 because of a muscle injury.
Jan 27 Portuguese championship result and standings on Friday. Vitoria Guimaraes 1 Nacional Madeira 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Benfica 16 13 3 0 41 13 42 2 Porto 16 12 4 0 37 9 40 ------------------------- 3 Braga 16 10 4 2 30 15 34 ------------------------- 4 Sporting 16 8 5 3 27 14 29 5 Maritimo 16 8 5 3 23 19 29 ------------------------- 6 Vitoria Guimaraes 17 7 2 8 23 19 23 ------------------------- 7 Academica 16 5 4 7 18 20 19 8 Nacional Madeira 17 5 4 8 16 27 19 9 SC Olhanense 16 4 6 6 17 20 18 10 Beira Mar 16 4 4 8 14 14 16 11 Gil Vicente 16 3 7 6 14 26 16 12 CD Feirense 16 3 6 7 11 22 15 13 Rio Ave 16 4 2 10 14 23 14 14 Uniao Leiria 16 4 2 10 16 29 14 ------------------------- 15 Vitoria Setubal 16 3 5 8 12 26 14 16 FC Pacos de Ferreira 16 3 3 10 16 33 12 1-2: Champions League / EC I 3: Champions League preliminary round 4-5: Europa League 6: Europa League depending on domestic cup 15-16: Relegation
Playing on Saturday (GMT) Rio Ave v Academica (1830) CD Feirense v Benfica (2030)
Playing on Sunday Uniao Leiria v FC Pacos de Ferreira (1600) Vitoria Setubal v SC Olhanense (1600) Sporting v Beira Mar (1700) Gil Vicente v Porto (1915)
Playing on Monday Maritimo v Braga (2015) (Compiled by Infostrada Sports; editing by Toby Davis)
Feb 24 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Danish championship matches on Friday Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 FC Copenhagen 22 16 6 0 46 8 54 2 Brondby 22 12 7 3 43 17 43 3 Lyngby 22 10 4 8 21 19 34 4 Midtjylland 22 9 6 7 39 25 33 5 Randers 22 9 5 8 25 26 32 6 SonderjyskE 22 7 9 6 25 29 30 ------------------------- 7 AaB Aalborg 22 8 5 9 23 31 29 8 Silkeborg IF 22 6 9 7 27 35 27 9 Horsens 22 7 6 9
Feb 24 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Australian championship matches on Friday Friday, February 24 Melbourne City FC 1 Sydney FC 3 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Sydney FC 21 15 5 1 44 11 50 2 Melbourne Victory 20 12 3 5 42 24 39 3 Melbourne City FC 21 8 6 7 36 31 30 4 Brisbane Roar 20 7 9 4 27 25 30 5 Perth Glory 20 7 7 6 38 37 28 6 Western Sydney Wanderers F