Oct 21 Result and standings from the Portuguese
championship matches on Friday
FC Pacos de Ferreira 2 Academica 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Porto 7 5 2 0 17 5 17
2 Benfica 7 5 2 0 19 8 17
-------------------------
3 Braga 7 4 2 1 9 3 14
-------------------------
4 Sporting 7 4 2 1 13 8 14
5 Maritimo 7 4 2 1 12 9 14
-------------------------
6 Academica 8 4 0 4 12 12 12
-------------------------
7 Vitoria Setubal 7 3 1 3 7 11 10
8 SC Olhanense 7 2 3 2 8 8 9
9 Gil Vicente 7 2 3 2 9 10 9
10 Beira Mar 7 1 4 2 3 2 7
11 FC Pacos de Ferreira 8 2 1 5 9 13 7
12 CD Feirense 7 1 4 2 5 10 7
13 Nacional Madeira 7 2 1 4 3 12 7
14 Uniao Leiria 7 2 0 5 8 14 6
-------------------------
15 Vitoria Guimaraes 7 1 1 5 7 11 4
16 Rio Ave 7 0 2 5 4 9 2
1-2: Champions League / EC I
3: Champions League preliminary round
4-5: Europa League
6: Europa League depending on domestic cup
15-16: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Saturday, October 22
SC Olhanense v Vitoria Guimaraes (1700)
Beira Mar v Benfica (1915)
Sunday, October 23
Maritimo v Vitoria Setubal (1500)
Rio Ave v Uniao Leiria (1500)
Porto v Nacional Madeira (1715)
Braga v CD Feirense (1915)
Monday, October 24
Sporting v Gil Vicente (1915)