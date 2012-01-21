Soccer-English FA Cup 5th round fixture
Feb 27 (Gracenote) - Fixture from the English FA Cup5th Round 5th Round replay match on Monday 5th Round, replay Wednesday, March 1 (GMT) Manchester City v Huddersfield Town(II) (1945)
Jan 21 Portuguese championship results and standings on Saturday. Beira Mar 1 Maritimo 2
Played on Friday Academica 0 Uniao Leiria 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Benfica 15 12 3 0 38 12 39 2 Porto 15 11 4 0 34 8 37 ------------------------- 3 Braga 15 9 4 2 28 14 31 ------------------------- 4 Maritimo 16 8 5 3 23 19 29 5 Sporting 15 8 4 3 27 14 28 ------------------------- 6 Vitoria Guimaraes 15 6 2 7 21 16 20 ------------------------ 7 Academica 16 5 4 7 18 20 19 8 SC Olhanense 15 4 5 6 17 20 17 9 Beira Mar 16 4 4 8 14 14 16 10 Gil Vicente 15 3 7 5 13 23 16 11 Nacional Madeira 15 4 4 7 14 26 16 12 CD Feirense 15 3 6 6 11 20 15 13 Rio Ave 15 4 2 9 13 21 14 14 Uniao Leiria 16 4 2 10 16 29 14 ------------------------- 15 Vitoria Setubal 15 3 5 7 11 24 14 16 FC Pacos de Ferreira 15 2 3 10 14 32 9 1-2: Champions League / EC I 3: Champions League preliminary round 4-5: Europa League 6: Europa League depending on domestic cup 15-16: Relegation
Playing on Sunday (GMT) Nacional Madeira v CD Feirense (1600) FC Pacos de Ferreira v Vitoria Setubal (1600) Braga v Rio Ave (1615) Porto v Vitoria Guimaraes (1815) Benfica v Gil Vicente (2015)
Playing on Monday SC Olhanense v Sporting (2015)
Feb 27 (Gracenote) - Fixture from the English FA Cup5th Round 5th Round replay match on Monday 5th Round, replay Wednesday, March 1 (GMT) Manchester City v Huddersfield Town(II) (1945)
Feb 27 (Gracenote) - Fixtures from the German Cup Quarter-final matches on Monday Quarter-final Tuesday, February 28 (GMT) Eintracht Frankfurt v Arminia Bielefeld(II) (1730) Sportfreunde Lotte(III) v Borussia Dortmund (1945) Quarter-final Wednesday, March 1 (GMT) Hamburg SV v Borussia Moenchengladbach (1730) Bayern Munich v Schalke 04 (1945)
Feb 27 (Gracenote) - Fixtures from the Italian Cup Semifinal first leg matches on Monday Semifinal, first leg Tuesday, February 28 (GMT) Juventus v Napoli (1945) Semifinal, first leg Wednesday, March 1 (GMT) Lazio v AS Roma (1945)